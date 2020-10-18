Shikkoku no Ziggy Manga Ends in November

Manga launched in September 2019, 2nd compiled volume shipped on August 19

The November issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly Sunday GX magazine revealed on Saturday that Hajime Yamamura 's Shikkoku no Ziggy (Jet Black Ziggy) manga will end in the magazine's December issue on November 19.

Yamamura launched the manga in September 2019. The manga is set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun with violence, fear, and killing. The story begins when two women consumed by revenge appear in Ultima Castle, the world's last city. Shogakukan published the second compiled volume of the manga on August 19.

Yamamura's Kamisama Dolls manga, which ended in 2013, inspired a 13-episode anime series that aired from July to September 2011. Crunchyroll streamed Kamisama Dolls in various countries as it aired in Japan.

Yamamura launched the Hime Yadori manga in Monthly Sunday GX in September 2017. Shogakukan published the manga's fifth and final volume in July 2019.