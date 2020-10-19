futekiya Adds A Love to Light the Afterlife, The Puppy Dog Student Can't Ignore The Two-Faced Waiter Boys-Love Manga

Manga launch on October 30, 31, respectively

Fantasista , Inc.'s futekiya boys-love manga subscription service announced on Monday that it has licensed two new titles from swamp for release in October.

Title: A Love to Light the Afterlife ( Kakuriyo ni Tomose Renjou )

Creator: miyu

Release Date: October 30

Summary: When an accident suddenly claims Chiaki's life, his best friend Sousuke is left to wallow in grief and regret. While on his way home, Sousuke walks over a railway crossing exactly on twilight and finds himself in the Afterlife, where he finds Chiaki's spirit. Determined to be reunited with and resurrect Chiaki, Sousuke makes a wager with the Afterlife ruler, Lord Nushi. Will he succeed?



Title: The Puppy Dog Student Can't Ignore The Two-Faced Waiter ( Wanko Koukousei wa Haraguroteiin wo Hottokenai )

Creator: akebino

Release Date: October 31

Summary: Ryu, ex-designer now turned cafe worker at Cafe Cleo owned by an old family friend, lives life faking smiles and being agreeable. His act would have been flawless if not for an annoying young customer, Haruto, who seems to see through him. As fate would have it, Ryu finds himself mentoring Haruto for his entrance exams. Little by little, they wade through the lies and acts, understanding each other better.



Readers are able to read select chapters from the futekiya library for free, and subscribers to the futekiya service can access full volumes. The service currently has more than 150 boys-love titles, and plans to have "at least" 400 titles available by the end of the year.

The futekiya service launched in July 2019, and it allows access to its entire library of manga for a monthly fee of US$6.99. The service is also offering licensed dōjinshi and manga by independent artists.

Disclosure: futekiya's Editor-in-Chief Emma Hanashiro worked at ANN as a news intern in 2014.

