Inazuma Eleven SD Smartphone Game Shuts Down on December 1

Game launched in January after multiple delays

The official website for the Inazuma Eleven franchise 's Inazuma Eleven SD smartphone game announced on Monday that the game will shut down on December 1. Sales of paid in-game items stopped on Monday. The game will refund players for their unused "Inazuma Coin R" game currency after service ends.

The game was originally slated for October 2019, but Level 5 delayed it to December 2019 before finally launching it on January 3.

The game uses the traditional children's game of "ohajiki" as a base. Players create their own teams and compete against other players' teams online. The game is free to play .

Level 5 is also producing the Inazuma Eleven : Ares no Tenbin game for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. The game is slated for a tentative general launch date in 2021 under the title Inazuma Eleven : Eiyū-tachi no Great Road . The game was originally slated for summer 2018, but was delayed to fall 2018, then again to winter 2018, then to a general 2019 release date, and then again to spring 2020 before the latest delay to 2021.

The game's accompanying anime series titled Inazuma Eleven: Ares no Tenbin premiered on April 2018 with a one-hour special and aired for 26 episodes.

In the story of both the anime and the game, protagonist Asuto Inamori's soccer club is disbanded after the school's soccer field is destroyed. He and friends go to Tokyo to attend Raimon-chuu (Raimon Junior High) to play soccer. The story is set after the first Inazuma Eleven anime and game. However, the show takes place in a parallel world from all other Inazuma Eleven soccer role-playing games (apart from the first), because the story has taken a different course.