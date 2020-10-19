Jujutsu Kaisen Gets Post-Credits Mini Anime

Segment debuted after credits of 3rd episode on Saturday

The third episode of the television anime of Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen manga aired a post-credits anime short titled "Juju Sanpo" (Jujutsu Strolling) on Saturday. The new post-credits shorts segment will also appear on episode 4 and onward and focus on the daily lives of the main characters.

The main anime series premiered on October 2, and it will have 24 episodes. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime outside of Asia as the anime airs in Japan.

Crunchyroll describes the anime's story:

Hardship, regret, shame: the negative feelings that humans feel become Curses that lurk in our everyday lives. The Curses run rampant throughout the world, capable of leading people to terrible misfortune and even death. What's more, the Curses can only be exorcised by another Curse. Itadori Yuji is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a friend who has been attacked by Curses, he eats the finger of the Double-Faced Specter, taking the Curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with the Double-Faced Specter. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Gojo Satoru, Itadori is admitted to the Tokyo Metropolitan Technical High School of Sorcery, an organization that fights the Curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a Curse to exorcise a Curse, a life from which he could never turn back.

Sunghoo Park ( The God of High School ) is directing the anime at MAPPA . Hiroshi Seko ( Attack on Titan: Lost Girls , Banana Fish , Vinland Saga ) is writing and supervising the scripts. Tadashi Hiramatsu ( His and Her Circumstances , Yuri!!! on Ice , Parasyte -the maxim- ) is designing the characters. Hiroaki Tsutsumi , Yoshimasa Terui , and Arisa Okehazama are composing the music.

Eve is performing the opening theme song "Kaikai Kitan," and Ali is performing the ending theme song "Lost in Paradise feat. AKLO."

Viz Media published the manga's first three chapters in English simultaneously with Japan as part of its Jump Start initiative. When Viz then switched to its new Shonen Jump model in December 2018, the company began publishing new chapters of the manga digitally. Shueisha is also publishing the manga on its MANGA Plus website.

Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018.