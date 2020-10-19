News
Voice Actress Tomoyo Kurosawa Leaves Hospital After COVID-19 Treatment
posted on by Alex Mateo
Voice actress Tomoyo Kurosawa announced on Twitter on Monday that she was discharged from the hospital on Monday after treatment for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). She apologized for causing any concerns and expressed her gratitude to the medical staff.
Kurosawa tested positive on a PCR test for COVID-19 on October 8. She had developed a fever on October 9, but had been taking the "appropriate measures," following advice from health experts. Kurosawa's talent agency Mausu Promotion had revealed earlier this month that a number of Kurosawa's fellow actors in a stage play they were rehearsing also tested positive.
Kurosawa debuted as a voice actor in 2010's Welcome to THE SPACE SHOW. Kurosawa is known for her acting versatility and naturalistic cadence. She is best known for her roles as Kumiko Omae in Sound! Euphonium, Phosphophyllite in Land of the Lustrous, Itsuki Inubozaki in Yuki Yuna Is a Hero, Nao Kaizaki in Dragon Pilot: Hisone and Masotan, and Hitoha Hongō in O Maidens in Your Savage Season. Her roles in the current fall season include Kurenai in Rail Romanesque, Saya in Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina, and Ippanjin in Akudama Drive. She will join the upcoming second season of Laid-Back Camp as the new character Ayano Toki.
Sources: Mausu Promotion's website, Tomoyo Kurosawa's Twitter account via Ota-Suke