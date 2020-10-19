Voice Actress Tomoyo Kurosawa Leaves Hospital After COVID-19 Treatment

Voice actress Tomoyo Kurosawa announced on Twitter on Monday that she was discharged from the hospital on Monday after treatment for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). She apologized for causing any concerns and expressed her gratitude to the medical staff.

Kurosawa tested positive on a PCR test for COVID-19 on October 8. She had developed a fever on October 9, but had been taking the "appropriate measures," following advice from health experts. Kurosawa's talent agency Mausu Promotion had revealed earlier this month that a number of Kurosawa's fellow actors in a stage play they were rehearsing also tested positive.

Kurosawa debuted as a voice actor in 2010's Welcome to THE SPACE SHOW . Kurosawa is known for her acting versatility and naturalistic cadence. She is best known for her roles as Kumiko Omae in Sound! Euphonium , Phosphophyllite in Land of the Lustrous , Itsuki Inubozaki in Yuki Yuna Is a Hero , Nao Kaizaki in Dragon Pilot: Hisone and Masotan , and Hitoha Hongō in O Maidens in Your Savage Season . Her roles in the current fall season include Kurenai in Rail Romanesque , Saya in Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina , and Ippanjin in Akudama Drive . She will join the upcoming second season of Laid-Back Camp as the new character Ayano Toki.