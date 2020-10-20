Anime Frontier Delays Inaugural Event Again to December 2021

Convention was previously delayed to May 2021 in Forth Worth, Texas

The Anime Frontier Powered By Crunchyroll convention announced on Tuesday that the 2021 event is postponed to December 3-5, 2021 at Fort Worth Convention Center. The event was previously scheduled for May 14-16, 2021. The announcement stated, "Our primary goal is the health, safety, and wellbeing of our fans, guests, exhibitors, partners, and team."

Organizers announced in March that this year's planned event was canceled "out of an abundance of caution and rising coronavirus concerns." They then initially rescheduled the inaugural event for next May.

As previously announced, attendees who already bought tickets for the convention may retain them for the upcoming event or request for a refund. All exhibitors that were scheduled for booths at the convention may also move their participation to next year or request for a refund.

The convention was originally scheduled to take place on May 8-10, 2020 at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, Texas. Event company LeftField Media — which hosts the Anime NYC, Awesome Con, Rose City Comic Con, and Big Easy Con events in the United States — is hosting the convention, and Crunchyroll is the title sponsor. This year's event would have hosted singers ZAQ and Ayaka Ohashi to perform at “Anime Diva Night.” Voice actress Chiwa Saito was also scheduled to attend.

Source: Anime Frontier's Twitter account