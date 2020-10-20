Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Film Tops Entire Global Box Office This Past Weekend

Film earned US$43.9 million, more than double of #2 film, China's My People, My Homeland

The Box Office Mojo website reported on Monday that the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen ) film had the highest opening weekend globally for the October 16-18 weekend. The film sold 3,424,930 tickets and earned 4,623,117,450 yen (about US$43.85 million) in Japan in its first three days.

As of Monday, the second highest-grossing film this past weekend globally was My People, My Homeland, which earned less than half what Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train did with an estimated US$19,100,000 in China. The highest-grossing film in the United States was Honest Thief with an estimated US$3,700,000.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train sold 910,507 tickets and earned over 1,268,724,700 yen (about US$12.03 million) in its opening day alone, making it the highest weekday opening day for in Japan ever. The film sold 1,270,234 tickets and earned 1,701,723,350 yen (about US$16.14 million) on its second day. It sold 1,239,752 tickets and earned 1,652,669,400 yen (about US$15.67 million) on its third day. The Saturday and Sunday totals combined are Japan's highest weekend opening ever.

The film opened in Japan last Friday in 403 theaters in Japan, and it ranked at #1 in its opening weekend. The film also began screening in all 38 IMAX theaters in Japan on the same day. Some theaters reportedly screened the movie 40 times each day. The film is the first Japanese film that opened this year to screen in IMAX theaters. Funimation and Aniplex of America will screen the film in theaters in North America in early 2021.

Theatergoers in Japan receive a "Rengoku Volume 0" manga volume, which is limited to 4.5 million copies. Original manga creator Koyoharu Gotouge drew the manga, which shows Rengoku's first mission.

The main staff members of the previous television anime returned for the sequel film. TOHO and Aniplex are handling the film's distribution in Japan.

Sources: Box Office Mojo, Cartoon Brew (Alex Dudok de Wit)