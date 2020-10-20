Heterogenia Linguistico's Salt Seno Launches New Manga in November

Shirazu no Sōnansei manga about search for knowledge in post-apocalyptic future

The November issue of Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine revealed on Saturday that Salt Seno will launch a new manga titled Shirazu no Sōnansei (Unknown Disaster Planet) in the magazine's December issue on November 19. The manga's first chapter will have a color page.

The manga takes place in a future where most knowledge has been lost, and it follows those who seek the unknown.

Yen Press announced in May that it has licensed Seno's Heterogenia Linguistico manga. The company will release the first volume on October 27. Seno launched the fantasy manga on Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up website in March 2018. The third compiled book volume shipped on September 4.