Nippon TV Establishes Anime Department, Appoints Kako Kuwahara to Head

Nippon TV announced on Tuesday that it has established its first Anime Department within its Business Development division. Kako Kuwahara will head the Anime Department, and the company has promoted her from Managing Director of International Business Division to Executive Vice President of Business Development. The new department's first international project will be the television anime of Kei Azumi's "alternate-world social reform fantasy" novel series Tsuki ga Michibiku Isekai Dōchū (Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- or literally, En Route on an Alternate World Guided by the Moon). Nippon TV will serve as distributor with all international rights.

Nippon TV bought the Hulu Japan streaming service in 2014. Its subsidiaries include Madhouse and Tatsunoko Production .

The Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- anime will premiere next year on Tokyo MX , MBS , BS NTV , and other channels.

The fantasy centers around Makoto Misumi, an ordinary high school boy summoned to an alternate world as a brave warrior. Unfortunately, the goddess of the world said with disdain, "Your face is ugly," stripped him of his title, and banished him to the outermost fringes of the wilderness.

While wandering the wilderness, Makoto encountered dragons, spiders, orcs, dwarves, and all sorts of other non-human species. Due to differences in the environment from his home world, Makoto now exhibits extraordinary powers in magic and combat. Thus, he survives on this world while dealing with various encounters. The curtain rises on the alternate-world social reform fantasy of a boy forsaken by gods and humans.

Shinji Ishihira ( Fairy Tail , Log Horizon , Super Lovers ) is directing the anime at C2C , and Kenta Ihara ( Saga of Tanya the Evil , Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious , The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Yukie Suzuki ( Fight League: Gear Gadget Generators ) is designing the characters, and Yasuharu Takanashi ( Fairy Tail , Log Horizon , Super Lovers ) is composing the music.

