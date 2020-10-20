Tokimeki Memorial Girl's Side 4th Heart Game Heads to Nintendo Switch

Komatsubara designs characters for fully voiced game

Tokimeki Memorial : Girl's Side 4th Heart

announced on Monday that its game will launch for theSwitch.

The company first announced the game at the " Tokimeki Memorial Girl's Side Days 2019 Habataki Watcher Zōkangō" event in April 2019.

Komatsubara is designing the characters. The fully voiced game will feature animation using the Live2D program.

Cast members include:

Yuuki Kaji as Ryōta Kazama



Takuya Satō as Nozomu Sassa



Sōnosuke Hattori as Iku Honda



Yōhei Azakami as Minoru Nanatsumori



Jun Fukuyama as Yanosuke Hiiragi



The game will also feature the returning character Goro-sensei (voiced by Sho Hayami ).

The Tokimeki Memorial Girl's Side dating simulation game franchise aimed at women launched its first game in 2002 for the PlayStation 2. The game later received ports for the Nintendo DS and mobile phones. Tokimeki Memorial Girl's Side: 2nd Kiss launched on the PS2 in 2006 and on the Nintendo DS in 2008. Tokimeki Memorial Girl's Side: 3rd Story launched for Nintendo DS in 2010 then on the PlayStation Portable in 2012.

The game series inspired the Tokimeki Restaurant☆☆☆ restaurant spinoff smartphone game in 2013. The spinoff game inspired the Tokimeki Restaurant☆☆☆ Miracle6 anime film that premiered in February 2018.