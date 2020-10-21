Crunchyroll Streams Dr. Stone's Jump Special Anime Festa Video on YouTube

Anime's 2nd season premieres in January 2021

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it has begun streaming Stone Wars Eve of the Battle Special Feature, the Jump Special Anime Festa event's new special video for the Dr. Stone: Stone Wars anime, on YouTube . The video is mostly a recap, but it also includes new footage.

Dr. Stone: Stone Wars , the upcoming second season of Dr. Stone , will premiere in January 2021. Crunchyroll will stream the series worldwide except in Asia, and Funimation will stream a dub .

Boichi ( Sun-Ken Rock ) and Inagaki (author of Eyeshield 21 ) launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2017. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and it describes the manga's first volume:

One fateful day, all of humanity was petrified by a blinding flash of light. After several millennia, high schooler Taiju awakens and finds himself lost in a world of statues. However, he's not alone! His science-loving friend Senku's been up and running for a few months and he's got a grand plan in mind—to kickstart civilization with the power of science!

The television anime debuted in July 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired, and Funimation streamed a dub of the season. The anime premiered on Toonami in August 2019.

Shinya Iino (storyboards, episode director on Hanebad! , Revue Starlight , Made in Abyss ) directed the first season at TMS Entertainment . Yuichiro Kido (episode scripts for Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga , After the Rain , 91 Days ) was in charge of series composition and wrote the scripts. Yuko Iwasa ( Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas , Yowamushi Pedal ) designed the characters. Tatsuya Katō ( WorldEnd , Revue Starlight ), Hiroaki Tsutsumi ( Children of the Whales , Anima Yell! ), and Yuki Kanesaka ( Blood Blockade Battlefront & Beyond insert songs ) composed the music.

Shueisha also usually hosts the similarly named Jump Special Anime Festa event each fall. Shueisha did not hold the event last year, but held the event this year as a livestreamed event on October 11. The event usually screens anime specials, and this year the event featured talk shows with the voice actors featured in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Jujutsu Kaisen anime, as well as a new video for Dr. Stone: Stone Wars . The event additionally screened an anime video based on Eko Mikawa's Bōkyaku Battery baseball manga.

Source: Crunchyroll