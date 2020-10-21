Jump Force Game Adds Meruem, Hiei on October 27

New Character Pass 2 DLC characters launch for Switch in early 2021

Bandai Namco Entertainment America announced on Wednesday that DLC characters Meruem from Hunter X Hunter and Hiei from Yu Yu Hakusho will join the Jump Force crossover fighting game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 27. Character Pass 2 will grant early access to the characters on October 23. The characters will debut in the Nintendo Switch version of the game in early 2021. The company began streaming a trailer featuring the characters.

Character Pass 2 includes the already released character Shoto Todoroki from My Hero Academia and the upcoming characters Meruem from Hunter X Hunter and Hiei from Yu Yu Hakusho . The new character pass will also include one character each from Bleach and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure .

Jump Force Deluxe Edition , the Nintendo Switch version of the game, launched on August 28 in the Americas and Europe, and in Japan and Asia on August 27. The Switch version allows for local co-op with two consoles connected, and offline battles that allow for up to six people to play with one console. The Switch version includes all nine characters from the game's first Character Pass, and the game's second Character Pass is also available separately.

Spike Chunsoft developed the game, which launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in February 2019 in the Americas, Europe, and Japan.

Previously released DLC characters include My Hero Academia 's Katsuki Bakugo, Dragon Ball Z 's Majin Buu, Yu-Gi-Oh! 's Seto Kaiba, My Hero Academia 's All Might, Hunter X Hunter 's Biscuit Krueger, Naruto 's Madara Uchiha, Bleach 's Toshiro Hitsugaya and Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez, One Piece 's Trafalgar Law, and Kane and Galena (original characters designed by Akira Toriyama ). The sets of paid DLC include avatar costumes and skills along with the DLC characters. The game's first Character Pass allows players to access the first nine DLC characters.

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.