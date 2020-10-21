News
Machimaho's Souryu Launches New Manga
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Kō Iu no ga Ii debuted last Friday
Manga creator Souryu launched a new manga titled Kō Iu no ga Ii (This Kind of Thing is Fine) on Shueisha's YanJan! and Tonari no Young Jump websites on Friday. The manga's story begins when a girl calls her boyfriend at work.
Souryu launched the Machimaho: I Messed Up and Made the Wrong Person Into a Magical Girl! (Machigatta Ko o Mahō Shōjo ni Shiteshimatta manga on Shinchosha's Kurage Bunch website in October 2016. Shinchosha published the ninth compiled volume in Japan on September 9. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it released the sixth volume on August 11.
Sources: YanJan!, Tonari no Young Jump