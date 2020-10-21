Radiation House Manga Resumes on November 4

Medical series went on hiatus in July

This year's 22nd issue of Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine revealed on Wednesday that Tomohiro Yokomaku and Taishi Mori 's Radiation House manga will resume in the magazine's next issue on November 4.

The manga went on hiatus on July 2.

The story centers on the medical professionals in the radiology department of a hospital. For example, medical radiographers use radiographs and CT scans to probe the causes of diseases and uncover pathological changes, while radiologists read the results and offer diagnoses.

Yokomaku and Mori launched the manga in Grand Jump in October 2015. Shueisha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on January 17. The manga inspired a live-action series adaptation that premiered in April 2019.

Mori's 2009-2013 manga Kyō no Asuka Show inspired an original web anime adaptation. Mori began Kuchibiru ni Uta o (A Song to Your Lips), a manga adaptation of Eiichi Nakata 's original novel, in Shogakugan 's Monthly Shonen Sunday ( Gessan ) magazine in 2013 and ended the series in 2014. A film adaptation of the manga opened in Japan in February 2015.