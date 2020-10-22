Analogue Reveals Analogue Duo Console to Play NEC System Games

Console launches in 2021

Analogue announced its new Analogue Duo console on Twitter on Friday. The console is described as an "all-in-one reimagining" of NEC systems and compatible with NEC system game formats. It has a cartridge slot, controller port, and CD-ROM drive that can be used to play games stored in formats like Hucards, TurboChips, and CD-ROMs. The console supports TurboGrafx-16, PC Engine, SuperGrafx, TurboGrafx CD, PC Engine CD-ROM², and Super Arcade CD-ROM² games.

Analogue did not design the console using software emulation. The console does not play copyrighted ROM files, but plays legacy game cartridges and CDs.

The console supports both wired and wireless controllers for up to four players at a time. Both 8BitDo Bluetooth and 2.4g controllers are compatible. Analogue will launch the console in 2021 and with a retail value of US$199.

