Final Fantasy VII/VIII Switch Twin Pack, Final Fantasy VIII Remastered for PS4 Get Physical Copies in Europe

Physical editions of both RPGs ship on December 4 in Europe, Middle East, Australia, New Zealand

The official Twitter account of the Final Fantasy video game franchise announced on Friday that the physical editions of Final Fantasy VII/VIII Twin Pack for Nintendo Switch and Final Fantasy VIII Remastered for PlayStation 4 will release in Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and New Zealand on December 4. The games are currently available for pre-order.

The remastered version of the Final Fantasy VIII game launched digitally for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam in September 2019.

The game has new character models and enhanced graphics, a battle assist mode, an option to turn off random encounters, and a speed boost for the game.

Final Fantasy VIII shipped for the original PlayStation console and Windows computers in 1999 and 2000, respectively. The game follows the temperamental Squall and his love-interest, Rinoa, as they try to stop an evil sorceress from the future.

Final Fantasy VII shipped for for the original PlayStation console in 1997. The game follows Cloud Strife, a mercenary on a quest to stop the Shinra Electric Power Company from draining the planet's Lifestream.

Source: Final Fantasy's Twitter account via Siliconera