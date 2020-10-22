Hasbro's New Power Rangers Reboot Planned as Both Film, TV Series

The End of the F***ing World creator Jonathan Entwistle to shepherd both, with eOne producing

The Hollywood Reporter newspaper's Heat Vision blog reported on Tuesday that Hasbro 's planned reboot of the Power Rangers franchise will now involve both film and television. Entertainment company eOne, which Hasbro acquired in 2019, is producing the project, replacing Paramount Pictures at the lead.

Jonathan Entwistle ( The End of the F***ing World, I'm Not Okay With This ), the previously announced director for the reboot project, will "shepherd" both the film and television plans. Heat Vision reported that Entwistle will "act as a conductor of a connected story universe that will bridge multiple platforms."

Dean Israelite directed Lionsgate's previous film reboot (seen right) of the franchise in 2017, and Hasbro revealed plans in July 2018 for an unrealized follow-up to the film. Israelite 's film opened in the United States in March 2017. The film earned an estimated US$84,234,169 in the United States, with a worldwide total of about US$140 million.

Hasbro acquired Power Rangers and several other brands from Saban Properties in 2018.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter's Heat Vision blog (Borys Kit), Cinema Today via Otakomu