KANA-BOON Band's Maguro Taniguchi Takes Hiatus Due to Poor Physical Health

Band cancels 2 fall concerts

The official website for rock band KANA-BOON announced on Thursday that the band's vocalist and guitarist Maguro Taniguchi is going on hiatus due to poor physical health. Taniguchi had been feeling ill for some time, and his doctor determined that he needed medical treatment.

The "rockin'on presents JAPAN ONLINE FESTIVAL" performance, which was scheduled for November 8, and the "Shibuya Note Presents KANA-BOON Request Live" performance, which was scheduled for October 31, have been canceled due to Taniguchi's hiatus. The "Dive/Connect @ Zepp Online" performance will stream as planned on October 27, as it is a prerecorded video. However, Taniguchi will not attend the performance's live talk event with the other band members.

KANA-BOON formed when the members were in high school in 2008, and released their first single in 2013. They have released four studio albums. The group have performed theme songs for the Naruto Shippūden , Boruto: Naruto Next Generations , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans , The Perfect Insider , Karakuri Circus , Sarazanmai , and My Hero Academia anime series, and the Boruto -Naruto the Movie- anime film. They are performing the second opening theme song for the second season of the Fire Force anime.

Bassist Yūma Meshida left the band in 2019. Meshida was diagnosed with mental illness, and he did not know how many months or years recovery would take.