Sekai no Owari Vocalist Fukase's Bad Mood Animated Shorts Stream on Amazon Globally

Shorts follow daily lives of The Pink Elephants band

The official Twitter account for Bad Mood — the character brand of Fukase, lead vocalist for the band SEKAI NO OWARI — announced on Wednesday that animated shorts based on the brand are now streaming globally on Amazon Prime Video . The first 17-minute episode of the Bad Mood anime's six total episodes is streaming on Amazon Prime Video in English.

The shorts follow The Pink Elephants, a fictional band with five members: Fishman, Butt, Rabbit, UFO, and Moth. The shorts depict the havoc in their daily lives.

The cast includes:

Walter Q Jackson as Fishman

Daniel Duncan as Moth

as Moth Graham Barker as UFO

Edward Mo as Butt

Vinay Murthy as Rabbit

as Rabbit Sachiko Relnich as additional voices

The staff includes:

Fukase - executive producer, lead character artist, original story

Naoki Wada - supervising director, executive producer, music director

Chiaki Tanaka - executive producer

Akinaga Yamaguchi - director, art director

Zac Carper - music

Hiroko Ogawa - line producer

Kana Nakamura - producer

Rei Isobe - character artist, animation director

Yuri Takano - lead background designer

Yoshinori Miyamoto - animation director

Moeka Sato - animation director

Suomi Ogura - background designer

Shinyu Buchi Yamamoto - supervising sound editor

zukio - sound editor

SEKAI NO OWARI perform the theme song "Fangs."

The brand's official YouTube channel streamed episode 0 of the animated shorts in English with Japanese subtitles on March 5.

SEKAI NO OWARI performed the theme songs for the live-action Attack on Titan films. The first film's theme song "Anti-Hero" and the second film's theme song "SOS" are both entirely in English.

The four-member Japanese rock band also performed the theme songs for the live-action Princess Jellyfish film and the Mary and The Witch's Flower anime film.

Sources: Amazon (link 2), Bad Mood's Twitter account and website via Nijimen