Sekai no Owari Vocalist Fukase's Bad Mood Animated Shorts Stream on Amazon Globally
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official Twitter account for Bad Mood — the character brand of Fukase, lead vocalist for the band SEKAI NO OWARI — announced on Wednesday that animated shorts based on the brand are now streaming globally on Amazon Prime Video. The first 17-minute episode of the Bad Mood anime's six total episodes is streaming on Amazon Prime Video in English.
The shorts follow The Pink Elephants, a fictional band with five members: Fishman, Butt, Rabbit, UFO, and Moth. The shorts depict the havoc in their daily lives.
The cast includes:
- Walter Q Jackson as Fishman
- Daniel Duncan as Moth
- Graham Barker as UFO
- Edward Mo as Butt
- Vinay Murthy as Rabbit
- Sachiko Relnich as additional voices
The staff includes:
- Fukase - executive producer, lead character artist, original story
- Naoki Wada - supervising director, executive producer, music director
- Chiaki Tanaka - executive producer
- Akinaga Yamaguchi - director, art director
- Zac Carper - music
- Hiroko Ogawa - line producer
- Kana Nakamura - producer
- Rei Isobe - character artist, animation director
- Yuri Takano - lead background designer
- Yoshinori Miyamoto - animation director
- Moeka Sato - animation director
- Suomi Ogura - background designer
- Shinyu Buchi Yamamoto - supervising sound editor
- zukio - sound editor
SEKAI NO OWARI perform the theme song "Fangs."
The brand's official YouTube channel streamed episode 0 of the animated shorts in English with Japanese subtitles on March 5.
SEKAI NO OWARI performed the theme songs for the live-action Attack on Titan films. The first film's theme song "Anti-Hero" and the second film's theme song "SOS" are both entirely in English.
The four-member Japanese rock band also performed the theme songs for the live-action Princess Jellyfish film and the Mary and The Witch's Flower anime film.
