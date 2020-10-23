Kakafukaka Manga Reaches Climax

Romance manga launched in October 2013

This year's December issue of Kodansha 's Kiss magazine revealed on Saturday that Takumi Ishida 's Kakafukaka manga will reach its climax in the magazine's next issue on November 25.

Kodansha Comics licensed the manga, and it published the 10th volume digitally in English on July 28. The company describes the story:

Takumi Ishida 's modern-world romance about a woman who moves into a sharehouse and re-encounters her first love—only to discover a major revelation.

The manga debuted in Kiss in October 2013. The manga's 11th compiled book volume shipped in Japan on September 11.

