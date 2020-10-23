Mangamo Manga Subscription App Now Available Worldwide on iOS

Manga subscription service launched for U.S., Canada in April

The staff of the Mangamo app announced on Thursday that the app is now available worldwide for iOS devices except in Japan, China, and Korea.

Mangamo is a mobile manga subscription service that gives readers ad-free unlimited access to legally licensed and professionally localized titles. The app launched in the U.S. and Canada on April 15 for iOS devices. The company announced at its panel at the Anime Expo Lite online event on July 3 that it will launch an Android version, and also planned to launch the app in other territories. A subscription costs US$4.99 per month and subscribers can access a 30-day free trial.

The app includes manga that have not received previous releases in English. Manga on the app also include Attack on Titan , Somali and the Forest Spirit , Fire Force , Arte , Dropkick on My Devil! , Akatsuki Babies, Reset Game, and Daily Meteor Strike .

The app uploads chapters daily. Users can read manga on the app from left to right or by scrolling vertically, and the app features a customized reader.

Executives from Hulu , Crunchyroll , Netflix , VIZ and other companies created Mangamo . Mangamo currently partners with 11 publishers including Kodansha , Comicsmart, TOPPAN , and North Star Pictures .

Source: Press release