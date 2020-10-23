Moon Land Gymnastics Manga Ends in 3 Chapters

Sai Yamagishi launched series in December 2018

Sai Yamagishi announced on Thursday that their Moon Land manga will end in three chapters, including the 77th chapter that debuted the same day. Yamagishi is working on the series' ninth compiled book volume, which will launch in December.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is simultaneously serializing the manga in English, and it describes the series:

Mitsuki Amahara is an avid gymnast in his third year of middle school, but it's not until the final middle school competition that he competes for the first time. There, he is taken aback by the stunning performance of Sakura Dogase, a member of a renowned club. What will Mitsuki do in order to get closer to his goal...?!

The manga debuted on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in December 2018. The seventh compiled book volume debuted digitally on August 4, and the eighth volume will launch on November 4.

Thanks to Jordan for the news tip.

Source: Sai Yamagishi's Twitter account