Shikke Cancels Pink Heart Jam Manga's 2nd Chapter Due to Unauthorized Translations

Series launched on August 25

Manga creator Shikke announced on their Twitter account on October 16 that they have canceled the second chapter of their Pink Heart Jam boys-love manga due to the manga appearing with unofficial English translations on various websites. The announcement noted that Shikke's works have been uploaded without authorization "countless times" on "illegal pirated websites" as well as Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

The creator said, "This makes it hard for this comic to be serialized because it's very painful and unbearable for me to see them upload my works as they want." Shikke asked readers to enjoy their works "within the rules and laws."

Shikke added that the second chapter was ready to be released, but they reached the conclusion to not release it under the current circumstances. The announcement noted that Shikke and the Mellow Kiss magazine are working on an official translation for the manga.

Shikke launched the series in the September issue of Shueisha 's Mellow Kiss digital magazine on August 25. The manga centers on a college student named Haiga who wants to get closer to fellow student Kanae after seeing him play his guitar.

Renta! publishes Shikke's Unexpected Attraction ( Sex Drop ) boys-love manga in English.

Sources: Shikke's Twitter account, Mellow Kiss' Twitter account