Gang King Manga Ends in 37th Volume

Manga launched in 2003, entered "climax" in February 2019

The 36th compiled book volume of Daiju Yanauchi 's Gang King manga revealed on Friday that the manga will end in the 37th volume, which will ship in 2021.

The manga entered its "climax" in the manga's 32nd volume, which shipped in February 2019.

Yanauchi launched the manga in Shonengahosha 's Young King magazine in 2003. The series moved to Kodansha 's Magazine Special magazine in 2016 after a two-year hiatus, and in March 2017 it moved again to Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine .

The manga changed magazines again to Kodansha 's Evening magazine in December 2017, and at that time started its "last spurt." While Kodansha publishes Evening bi-weekly, the manga appears in the magazine once a month. The manga has more than 10 million copies in print.

The manga's story follows first-year high school student Katsuya "Jimmy" Ōnishi at Barajūji Academy. As a child, he was saved by a tattoo artist known as the "victorious needle." Entranced by this person, Katsuya is inspired to follow the same path and aims to be the best tattoo artist in the world.

Yanauchi's Gaki Rock manga inspired a live-action film adaptation in 2014, and later inspired a 12-episode live-action series that premiered on Amazon Prime Video in Japan in April 2017.