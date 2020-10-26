News
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Game Gets Smartphone Version
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
NetEase Games and ArtPlay announced on Monday that ArtPlay's Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night game is getting a smartphone version that will release "soon" worldwide. The game will support English, Japanese, Italian, French, German, Spanish, Russian, Portuguese, and Korean languages. The game will release with a one-time purchase model.
NetEase Games is optimizing the UI screen and completely adapting the gameplay systems for smartphone devices.
505 Games released the Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night game for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and GOG in June 2019.
The "action-adventure game in the gothic horror style" offers single-player, collaborative, and versus modes. The game's Kickstarter campaign page describes the story:
You are Miriam, an orphan scarred by an alchemist curse which slowly crystallizes your skin. You must battle your way through a demon-filled castle summoned by Gebel, your old friend whose body has become more crystal than flesh.
The project met its initial goal of US$500,000 within four hours of launching in May 2015, and the campaign ended with more than US$5.5 million. The campaign and its stretch goals funded the release on Xbox One, PS4, PlayStation Vita, and PC. The campaign also funded a Wii U version, but the version was canceled in favor of a Nintendo Switch version. The staff also canceled plans for Mac and Linux support.
Igarashi (Castlevania, Tokimeki Memorial) helmed the game at ArtPlay and DICO, and Michiru Yamane (Skullgirls) and Ippō Yamada (Mega Man) were sound producers and composers.
Sources: Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night mobile version's Twitter account, Famitsu.com