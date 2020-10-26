Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Game Gets Smartphone Version

NetEase Games and ArtPlay announced on Monday that ArtPlay's Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night game is getting a smartphone version that will release "soon" worldwide. The game will support English, Japanese, Italian, French, German, Spanish, Russian, Portuguese, and Korean languages. The game will release with a one-time purchase model.

NetEase Games is optimizing the UI screen and completely adapting the gameplay systems for smartphone devices.

505 Games released the Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night game for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and GOG in June 2019.

The "action-adventure game in the gothic horror style" offers single-player, collaborative, and versus modes. The game's Kickstarter campaign page describes the story:

You are Miriam, an orphan scarred by an alchemist curse which slowly crystallizes your skin. You must battle your way through a demon-filled castle summoned by Gebel, your old friend whose body has become more crystal than flesh.

The project met its initial goal of US$500,000 within four hours of launching in May 2015, and the campaign ended with more than US$5.5 million. The campaign and its stretch goals funded the release on Xbox One, PS4, PlayStation Vita, and PC. The campaign also funded a Wii U version, but the version was canceled in favor of a Nintendo Switch version. The staff also canceled plans for Mac and Linux support.

Igarashi ( Castlevania, Tokimeki Memorial ) helmed the game at ArtPlay and DICO, and Michiru Yamane (Skullgirls) and Ippō Yamada ( Mega Man ) were sound producers and composers.

