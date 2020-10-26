×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Just 4 Days Left to Enter the Pumpkin Carving Contest! • The competition is heating up but there's still time to enter for a chance to win over US$1,000 in anime DVDs and swag! Click to find out how! read more

News
Bucchigiri's Yuu Nakahara Launches New Manga

posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Crime comedy Terukan Boys debuts on November 27

The December issue of Shogakukan's Monthly Spirits magazine revealed on Tuesday that Yuu Nakahara will launch the Terukan Boys crime comedy manga in the next issue on November 27.

Nakahara is the joint pen name of Hideki Nakazawa and Hiroyuki Tajima. Nakahara's other manga include Naoko, Last Inning, Wild Pitch!!, and Bucchigiri. Bucchigiri inspired an original video anime in 1989.

Source: Monthly Spirits' website

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives