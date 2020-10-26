Bucchigiri's Yuu Nakahara Launches New Manga

Crime comedy Terukan Boys debuts on November 27

The December issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly Spirits magazine revealed on Tuesday that Yuu Nakahara will launch the Terukan Boys crime comedy manga in the next issue on November 27.

Nakahara is the joint pen name of Hideki Nakazawa and Hiroyuki Tajima. Nakahara's other manga include Naoko , Last Inning , Wild Pitch!! , and Bucchigiri . Bucchigiri inspired an original video anime in 1989.

Source: Monthly Spirits' website