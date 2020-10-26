Captain Tsubasa Smartphone AR Soccer Game Launches in 37 More Countries on October 30

Game launched in 7 European countries last month

Developer miraire announced on Monday that the Captain Tsubasa franchise's Tsubasa+ smartphone augmented reality game will launch in 37 countries on October 30. The game launched in Spain, France, Italy, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom on September 30, and was then slated to launch in some Asian countries on October 15.

The countries of launch include: Australia, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Canada, Mexico, the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Greece, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, Turkey, Ghana, and Morocco

The company has appointed Andrés Iniesta, a player for Japanese club Vissel Kobe and a former member of the Spain National Football Team, as the first official supporter of Tsubasa+.

The game will allow players to use their smartphones to view virtual stadiums in real world locations, assemble a stable of players based on characters from the franchise, and then train the players for competition. The company miraire is developing the game. m-flo member and DJ Taku Takahashi will handle all the music in the game.

Captain Tsubasa Zero ~Kimeru! Miracle Shoot~ , a separate iOS and Android game, launched in Japan in October 2018.

Bandai Namco Entertainment released the Captain Tsubasa : Rise of New Champions game for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in Japan on August 27, and on PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam in the West on August 28. The game is the franchise's first release for consoles in 10 years.

