Dennō Coil's Mitsuo Iso Reveals Extra-Terrestrial Boys & Girls Anime's New Studio, Early 2022 Debut, Visual

The official website for Chikyūgai Shōnen Shōjo (Extra-Terrestrial Boys & Girls) , director and writer Mitsuo Iso 's first new original anime since 2007's Dennō Coil , unveiled a new anime studio, the early 2022 debut, and teaser visual for the anime on Tuesday. The studio Production +h was established specifically to make this anime, and full-fledged production has begun with funding by Avex Pictures and ASMIK Ace. The character designer Kenichi Yoshida drew the visual below.

While the staff has not yet announced the anime's format or medium, the announcement of the early 2022 debut used the Japanese terms usually used for theatrical releases. Iso also posted the unofficial promotional video that he personally produced last year. However, he cautioned that he could not use the actual animation materials at the time in the video, so he used the early materials from the planning stages.

The anime's website also includes a job recruitment notice for production staffers.

Iso had announced the anime at the Anime Central convention in 2018. Kenichi Yoshida ( Eureka Seven , Gundam: Reconguista in G , Overman King Gainer ) is drawing the character designs. Iso had announced that SIGNAL.MD ( Napping Princess , Atom The Beginning , Recovery of an MMO Junkie ) would animate the project, before today's announcement that Production +h would produce it instead.

The anime is set in 2045, where the Internet and AI are commonplace even in space, and centers on a group of children stranded in space after a large-scale accident occurs in a space station. By using narrowband, social networking, and a drone that they can manipulate through smartphones and low-intelligence AI, they overcome many crises.

Iso remarked that, "I'd been seeing less anime set in space, so I thought I'd make one myself. Space is no longer a faraway place that we can see only in science fiction, but a place we can now actually travel to. I wanted to portray a story of a group of children thrown into that environment as if it had actually happened."

Sources: Extra-Terrestrial Boys & Girls anime's website<.a>,Comic Natalie