Hotaru's Way Creator Satoru Hiura Launches New Manga

Saint Love Survivors debuts with 10 chapters on October 31

Satoru Hiura revealed on her Twitter account on Saturday she will launch the Saint Love Survivors manga in Kodansha and pixiv 's Palcy manga app on October 31. Palcy's announcement image for the new manga teased, "Even though she married the man she longed for, 0 sex!?"

The series will launch with 10 chapters, three of which will be available to read for free. The manga's first compiled book volume will ship on November 13 simultaneously with the fifth volume of her Hotaru no Hikari BABY manga.

Miura serialized Hotaru no Hikari in Kodansha 's Kiss magazine from 2004 to 2009, and its sequel Hotaru no Hikari SP ended in May 2017. Miura has been serializing a second sequel titled Hotaru no Hikari BABY since October 2017. The original manga has inspired two live-action television series as well as a live-action film that opened in 2012. Kodansha Comics is publishing the original manga in English under the title Hotaru's Way .

Hiura launched the Mo Ichido Anata ni manga in Shueisha 's You magazine in April 2018, and the second and final compiled book volume shipped in October 2019.