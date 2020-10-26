LiSA 's new single "Homura" (the theme song for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train film) ranked #1 for the second week in a row on Oricon's weekly singles chart. It sold about 42,000 copies from October 19 to October 25. She is the first solo female artist to rank #1 for two straight weeks since Kana Uemura accomplished this feat with "Toilet no Kami-sama" in January 2011, nine years and 10 months ago.

The "Homura" single and LiSA 's new album LEO-NiNE both charted at #1 on Oricon's weekly single chart and weekly album charts for the October 12-18 week. This made her the first artist to top both charts in the same week since Kis-My-Ft2 's release of the "Ki.Su.U.Ma.I (Kiss Your Mind)" single and Good Ikuze! album in April 2013, seven years and seven months ago. LiSA is also the 10th female artist to achieve the feat, and the first female artist in 16 years and six months since Hikaru Utada charted with her "Dareka no Negai o Kanau Koro" single and Utada Hikaru SINGLE COLLECTION VOL.1 album in May 2004.

LiSA 's "Homura" single sold 68,000 copies in its first week, while the LEO-NiNE album sold 66,000 copies first week. Both shipped on Wednesday, October 14. The single is LiSA 's first chart topper, while the album is her second.

LiSA 's earlier single "Gurenge" (the theme song for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba television anime) became the third most downloaded song in the history of Oricon's digital single ranking chart in June earlier this year. As of July, the single has been in the top 10 ranking for at least 27 consecutive weeks, and has been in the top 10 at least 44 weeks since the song's digital debut in April 2019. In the April 20-26 week, it rose from the fifth to the fourth most downloaded song in the history of Oricon's digital single ranking chart. In the April 27-May 3 week, the single recorded its fifth week at #1 in the ranking (including two consecutive weeks in May 2019, one week in December 2019, and the April 20-26 and April 27-May 3 weeks).

Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web