My Hero Academia Ultra Impact Smartphone Game Revealed

Free-to-play battle RPG to launch next year

Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed a new smartphone game in the My Hero Academia franchise on Monday titled My Hero Academia Ultra Impact .

The "Hero Quirks bursting battle RPG" will release next year on the App Store and Google Play . The game will be free to play, but will have optional purchasable in-game items. The game will have a "casual Quirk battle" mode for three-vs-three battle as well as a story mode that retells stories from the manga and anime. The app will also feature special illustrations that players can collect in-game. Lastly, players can create and customize a "Hero Base" in the game.

Bandai Namco Entertainment is recruiting 7,000 people for a closed beta test of the game that will take place on November 6-9.

The franchise has previously inspired the My Hero Academia Smash Tap smartphone game, the My Hero Academia Gekitotsu! Heroes Battle arcade game, as well as the My Hero Academia Battle For All, My Hero Academia One's Justice , and My Hero Academia One's Justice 2 console games.

Sources: Weekly Shonen Jump issue 47, My Hero Academia Ultra Impact smartphone game's website, 4Gamer



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.