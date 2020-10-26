My Hero One's Justice 2 Game Reveals Itsuka Kendo as Playable DLC Character

3rd DLC character for game launches "soon"

This year's 47th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Bandai Namco Entertainment 's My Hero One's Justice 2 video game will add the character Itsuka Kendo as a playable DLC character. She will be the third DLC character for the game, and will join the game "soon"

The game launched in Japan for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One on March 12. The game is only available digitally for Xbox One in Japan. The game then launched for PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in the Americas on March 13. The first DLC character Hawks joined the game in June. The game also added an English dub in June. The character Mei Hatsume joined the game in August, as well as the playable character Nomu.

Those who pre-ordered the game received Nomu as a playable character, plus Izuku Midoriya Full Cowling 100% and Kai Chisaki Ver. 2 as early unlocks. The game's collector's edition includes a 20cm LED figurine of Deku, steelbook, collector's box, shikishi board, and keychain game badges of Deku and Overhaul.

Playable characters include: Izuku Midoriya, Kai Chisaki (Overhaul), All Might, Mirio Togata, Tomura Shigaraki, Mina Ashido, Minoru Mineta, Nejire Hado, Tamaki Amajiki, Sir Nighteye, Katsuki Bakugō, Shōto Todoroki, Ochaco Uraraka, Tsuyu Asui, Eijirō Kirishima, Inasa Yoarashi, Enji Todoroki (Endeavor), Dabi, Tenya Iida, Denki Kaminari, Fumikage Tokoyami, Kyōka Jirō, Momo Yaoyorozu, Himiko Toga, Stain, Gran Torino, Muscular, All for One, Shota Aizawa (Eraserhead), Twice, Mr. Compress, Fat Gum, Kendō Rappa, Gang Orca, Camie Utsushimi, and Seiji Shishikura.

The game features new stages and stories from the anime, as well as new mission mode and a "Side Kick Plus Ultra!" mechanic, which allows sidekick characters to use Plus Ultra attacks during battle.

The first game shipped for Switch and PS4 in Japan in August 2018, and then launched for PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC in Europe and the Americas in October 2018.

Sources: Weekly Shonen Jump issue 47



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.