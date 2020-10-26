Viz Media Confirms It Will Release JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind Manga

Viz Media confirmed on Twitter on Saturday that it will release JoJo's Bizarre Adventure : Part 5 - Golden Wind , the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki 's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga , digitally and in hardcover print starting in summer 2021.

Viz Media started releasing the manga in 2005, but began rereleasing the series in hardcover in 2015. The company most recently released the sixth volume of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure : Part 4 - Diamond Is Unbreakable on August 4, and will release the seventh volume on November 3.

The JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind anime premiered in October 2018, and aired for 42 episodes (including three recap episodes). The final two episodes aired in July 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Viz Media has licensed the anime. The anime began airing on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block in October 2019.