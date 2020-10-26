Yoshitaka Ushiki's Dream Eater Merry Manga Ends in November

Manga inspired 13-episode anime in 2011

The December issue of Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine revealed on Saturday that Yoshitaka Ushiki 's Dream Eater Merry ( Yumekui Merry ) manga will end in the magazine's January 2021 issue, which will ship on November 24. The manga's 24th and final volume will ship in December.

Dream Eater Merry follows high school student Yumeji Fujiwara and a mysterious girl named Merry.

Manga Time Kirara Forward began serializing the seinen manga series in 2008. Houbunsha released the first compiled volume of the manga in October 2008, and released the 23rd volume on June 12. Ushiki had teased in May that the manga had "a small amount remaining."

J.C. Staff adapted the manga into a 13-episode anime that aired in Japan in January 2011. Shigeyasu Yamauchi ( Street Fighter Alpha , Boys Over Flowers ) directed the anime, and Hideki Shirane ( Hayate the Combat Butler ) wrote and supervised the scripts. Masahiro Fujii ( Hayate the Combat Butler ) designed the characters.

Sentai Filmworks describes the anime:

Ten years ago Fujiwara noticed he had a power to see multicolored auras surrounding the person's body. Ever since then he's been having a weird dream about a war with cats. Then one day a mysterious girl falls on top of him...

Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and released it on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in March 2012.