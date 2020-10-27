Hanasaku Iroha TV Anime Gets Digital Book Sequel

P.A. Books releases Tohru Fujimoto's story set seven years after series' end

P.A. Works ' digital book label P.A. Books will release a digital book sequel to the Hana-Saku Iroha television anime on Friday . Tohru Fujimoto wrote the book, titled Hana-Saku Iroha ~Itsuka Saku Basho~ ( Hana-Saku Iroha : The Place That Blooms Someday), while Iroha Kohinata provided the cover and other illustrations.

The book's story is set seven years after the closure of Kissuisō at the end of the television anime. Ohana, who "wants to become Sui Shijima," shows her determine to revive the hot spring inn. Leaving her Tokyo life behind again, she reunites as an adult with those she once knew and meets new people who may help to bring Kissuisō back to life.

The 26-episode television series premiered in April 2011, and Crunchyroll streamed the series outside of Japan as it aired. The series expired on Crunchyroll in 2018. NIS America released the anime series on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in two sets in 2013. It also released the 2013 Hanasaku Iroha: Home Sweet Home anime film.

The story of Hana-Saku Iroha centers around Ohana Matsumae, a 16-year-old Tokyo native who ends up working with her grandmother at an onsen ryokan (hot spring inn). Matsumae has yet to decide her future.

Masahiro Ando ( Sword of the Stranger , Blast of Tempest ) directed the series at P.A. Works . Mari Okada ( anohana , Black Butler , Toradora! ) handled the series composition, and Mel Kishida ( So-Ra-No-Wo-To ) handled the original character design. Shiroh Hamaguchi ( One Piece , Tari Tari , Girls und Panzer ) handled the music. They all returned for the film.

Source: P.A. Books' website and Twitter account via Otakomu