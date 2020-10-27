Thermae Romae Bathhouse Comedy Manga Gets 2021 Anime on Netflix

Netflix announced that Mari Yamazaki 's Thermae Romae manga is inspiring a new anime series, titled Thermae Romae Novae , that will debut on the streaming platform in 2021. NAZ is producing the animation with the original manga as a base, while also featuring new stories written by Yamazaki.

Yamazaki drew special artwork to commemorate the announcement.

Netflix describes the story of the manga and anime: Lucius, a bath designer in the Roman Empire, accidentally slips back in time to present day Japan and learns about Japanese bath culture in this comedy.

Netflix announced a partnership with Yamazaki along with five other Japanese creators in February to develop and produce original Japanese anime projects.

Mari Yamazaki ended her Thermae Romae manga in March 2013. The manga has previously inspired a three-episode anime in 2012 and two live-action films starring Hiroshi Abe and Aya Ueto . Yen Press publishes the manga in North America, while Discotek licensed the anime in North America. Crunchyroll is streaming the manga with English subtitles and an English dub .