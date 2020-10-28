Children of the Sea, Promare, More Win at Buncheon Int'l Animation Festival

True North, Ghost in the Shell: Ghost Chaser also win awards

The Buncheon International Animation Festival (BIAF) 2020 event announced its winners on Monday. Ayumu Watanabe and Studio 4°C 's Children of the Sea film won the Grand Prize for the "International Competition - Feature Film" category. In the same category, Hiroyuki Imaishi , XFLAG , and Trigger 's Promare film won the Audience Prize, and the Japanese/Indonesian film True North directed by Eiji Han Shimizu won the Special Distinction Prize.

Additionally, Hiroaki Higashi's Ghost in the Shell: Ghost Chaser work won the Jury Prize in the "International Competition - VR" category. Children of the Sea also won the "Music Prize - Special Mention" category. The Japanese/French/German short "Polka-dot Boy" by director Sarina Nihei won the Special Distinction Prize in the "International Competition - Short Film" category, and the Japanese/German short "Just A Guy" by director Shoko Hara also won the same award in the same category.

The festival has been held since 1999, and was held this year from October 23-27.

