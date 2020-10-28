News
Children of the Sea, Promare, More Win at Buncheon Int'l Animation Festival
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The Buncheon International Animation Festival (BIAF) 2020 event announced its winners on Monday. Ayumu Watanabe and Studio 4°C's Children of the Sea film won the Grand Prize for the "International Competition - Feature Film" category. In the same category, Hiroyuki Imaishi, XFLAG, and Trigger's Promare film won the Audience Prize, and the Japanese/Indonesian film True North directed by Eiji Han Shimizu won the Special Distinction Prize.
Additionally, Hiroaki Higashi's Ghost in the Shell: Ghost Chaser work won the Jury Prize in the "International Competition - VR" category. Children of the Sea also won the "Music Prize - Special Mention" category. The Japanese/French/German short "Polka-dot Boy" by director Sarina Nihei won the Special Distinction Prize in the "International Competition - Short Film" category, and the Japanese/German short "Just A Guy" by director Shoko Hara also won the same award in the same category.
The festival has been held since 1999, and was held this year from October 23-27.
Sources: BIAF, Animation Business Journal (Tadashi Sudo)