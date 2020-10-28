Ching Nakamura's Gunjō Manga Gets Netflix Film

Netflix announced on Monday that it is developing a live-action film adaptation of Ching Nakamura 's Gunjō yuri drama manga. The film will be available worldwide simultaneously on Netflix in spring 2021 under the title Kanojo (Her).

The film will star Kiko Mizuhara (left) as Rei and Honami Satō (right) as Nanae. Ryūichi Hiroki is directing the film, Nami Sakkawa is penning the screenplay, and Haruomi Hosono is performing the theme song.

The manga centers on a woman who asks another woman who is in love with her to kill her abusive husband. The manga then follows the two women on the run after the murder.

The manga launched in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine and ran for 13 installments, before being suddenly removed from the magazine in 2009. The manga then resumed in Shogakukan 's Ikki magazine in April 2010. The manga ended in Ikki in 2012 with three volumes.

Part of the manga is available in English for free on Nakamura's Note website, and Nakamura is planning an e-book of the manga's first volume.



Thanks to Kim P. for the news tip.