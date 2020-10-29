Actor Kentaro Ito Arrested for Alleged Hit-and-run Incident

Tokyo police reported on Thursday that actor Kentaro Ito (23) was arrested on suspicion of colliding with a motorcycle while driving a car and then fleeing the scene on Wednesday. Ito has reportedly admitted to the allegations. A man and a woman who were on the motorcycle were injured in the incident — one suffered light injuries and one suffered a broken leg.

Police stated that a man who witnessed the incident chased after Ito in his car and stopped him, and then convinced him to return to the scene.

Ito (live-action The Flowers of Evil , Yowamushi Pedal ) made his acting debut in 2014. He also works as a model under the name "kentaro." He will star in the live-action film of Ipyao and Yūjirō Koyama 's Tonkatsu DJ Agetarō as Kuraudo Yashiki, a popular DJ. The film will open in Japan on Friday . The entertainment news website Cinema Today reported on Thursday that the film is still slated to open as planned. However, Ito will not appear at a stage greeting event on Friday as previously planned.



Image via Kentaro Ito 's Twitter account

