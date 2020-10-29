News
Actor Kentaro Ito Arrested for Alleged Hit-and-run Incident
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Tokyo police reported on Thursday that actor Kentaro Ito (23) was arrested on suspicion of colliding with a motorcycle while driving a car and then fleeing the scene on Wednesday. Ito has reportedly admitted to the allegations. A man and a woman who were on the motorcycle were injured in the incident — one suffered light injuries and one suffered a broken leg.
Police stated that a man who witnessed the incident chased after Ito in his car and stopped him, and then convinced him to return to the scene.
Ito (live-action The Flowers of Evil, Yowamushi Pedal) made his acting debut in 2014. He also works as a model under the name "kentaro." He will star in the live-action film of Ipyao and Yūjirō Koyama's Tonkatsu DJ Agetarō as Kuraudo Yashiki, a popular DJ. The film will open in Japan on Friday. The entertainment news website Cinema Today reported on Thursday that the film is still slated to open as planned. However, Ito will not appear at a stage greeting event on Friday as previously planned.
Image via Kentaro Ito's Twitter account
Sources: The Mainichi (Makoto Kakizaki and Kotaro Adachi), Cinema Today (吉田唯) via Yaraon!