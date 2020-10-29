Demon's Souls PS5 Remake Game's Gameplay Trailer Streamed

Sony began streaming the second gameplay trailer for Bluepoint Games and SIE Japan Studio's remake of FromSoftware 's Demon's Souls game on Thursday.

The game will ship as a launch title for the PlayStation 5 on November 12.

The game will include a new “Fractured Mode," as well as two graphics modes: one focused on fidelity and one focused on frame rate.

FromSoftware developed the original PlayStation 3 game and released it in Japan in February 2009. Atlus USA released the game in North America in October 2009, and Bandai Namco Games released the game in Australia and Europe in June 2010.

Sony shut down the online service for the PS3 game in February 2018.

The game is the first in Hidetaka Miyazaki's Souls game series. The latest game, Dark Souls III , shipped in Japan for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in March 2016, and then in North America and Europe for PS4, Xbox One, and PC in April 2016.

Sources: PlayStation Blog, 4Gamer (荒井陽介)