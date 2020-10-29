Disney's Star Smash Game, Designed by Tenjo Tenge/Bakemonogatari Manga Artist, Previewed in Tatsunoko's Anime Video

Walt Disney Japan and mixi 's XFLAG Studio unveiled a new anime promotional video for their upcoming Star Smash smartphone game on Friday. The video highlights the main characters, the Disney characters who appear in the game, and the song "Stardom" by Mrs. Green Apple . The game features designs by manga creator Oh! great ( Tenjo Tenge , Air Gear , Bakemonogatari manga), and Tatsunoko Production produced the promotional video.

The game will debut on November 16 on iOS and Android devices, and has both single player and a four-player cooperative mode. The game will also have an in-game manga available that will depict the game's story.

The game's story follows Yū and his "Red Braves" team in a futuristic sport known as star ball, with Disney characters from various animated films serving as "Buddy AI" characters for the team (Mickey serves as the Buddy AI for the Red Braves). Yoshitsugu Matsuoka , Nao Tōyama , Ayumu Murase , and Katsuyuki Konishi star in the game as Yū, Kei, Shin, and Kōya, respectively.

Source: Comic Natalie