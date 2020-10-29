Funimation Announces Assault Lily Bouquet Anime's English Dub Cast

Funimation announced the main English dub cast for the Assault Lily Bouquet anime on Thursday. The company will begin streaming the first dubbed episode on Friday .

The English dub cast includes:

Sarah Wiedenheft as Riri Hitotsuyanagi

as Riri Hitotsuyanagi Lindsay Seidel as Yuyu Shirai

as Yuyu Shirai Dawn M. Bennett as Kaede Johan Nouvel

Tabitha Ray is the ADR Director . Ryan Urbanovsky is the lead ADR engineer, while Geoff Bisente is the assistant ADR engineer. Madeleine Morris is writing the ADR script.

The anime premiered on October 1, and Funimation is streaming the series as it airs. The anime delayed its premiere date to October to prioritize the safety of its cast and staff during the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The anime was originally slated to premiere in July.

The Assault Lily Project is a mixed-media franchise based on 1/12-scale action doll figures conceived by the doll maker Azone International and the creative group acus in 2013. The tagline on the anime's website reads, "A rhapsody of petals dancing on the frontline." The theme of the project centers around battles waged by beautiful girls with weapons.

The franchise's stage play cast members are reprising their roles in the anime.

Shouji Saeki ( He Is My Master , Mahoromatic: Summer Special , Medaka Box ) is directing the anime at SHAFT , with Mieko Hosoi ( Aiura , Grimgar, Ashes and Illusions , Shōwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjū ) as the character designer. Keita Nagahara is the assistant director. Kazuya Shiotsuki ( Gourmet Girl Graffiti ) is the sub-character designer, and is also serving as chief animation director alongside Sōta Suwa ( Sakura Quest , Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san 2 ).

RAISE A SUILEN are performing the anime's opening theme song "Sacred world," and Hikaru Akao is performing the ending theme song "Edel Lilie" as her character.

Source: Funimation