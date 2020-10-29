News
MegaHouse Holds MegaHobby Expo Online Event
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
Bandai's MegaHouse Corporation will hold the MegaHobby Expo Online from October 30 to November 1 in place of its annual physical MegaHobby Expo event. The virtual convention will feature figure and product reveals, interactive events, and booths from toy and figure companies including Alter, Hobby Japan, Kotobukiya, Aniplex+, Dengeki Hobby WEB, Licorne, Yoyogi Animation Gakuin, and MIMEYOI.
The event will highlight upcoming releases for franchises such as Cyber Formula, Demon Slayer, Digimon Adventure, Mobile Suit Gundam, and One Piece. Attendees will be able to preview figures with a 360° view.
The event website and its content will remain accessible until November 16.
Tokyo-based toy maker MegaHouse "is involved with the planning, development, manufacture, and sale of toys, toy confectionery, figures, communications equipment and peripherals."
Source: Press release
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history