MegaHouse Holds MegaHobby Expo Online Event

Bandai's MegaHouse Corporation will hold the MegaHobby Expo Online from October 30 to November 1 in place of its annual physical MegaHobby Expo event. The virtual convention will feature figure and product reveals, interactive events, and booths from toy and figure companies including Alter, Hobby Japan , Kotobukiya , Aniplex +, Dengeki Hobby WEB, Licorne, Yoyogi Animation Gakuin , and MIMEYOI.

The event will highlight upcoming releases for franchises such as Cyber Formula , Demon Slayer , Digimon Adventure , Mobile Suit Gundam , and One Piece . Attendees will be able to preview figures with a 360° view.

The event website and its content will remain accessible until November 16.

Tokyo-based toy maker MegaHouse "is involved with the planning, development, manufacture, and sale of toys, toy confectionery, figures, communications equipment and peripherals."

Source: Press release