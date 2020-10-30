All Manga in Monthly Hero's Magazine Move Online

Hero's Inc. to still publish print issue of Hero's!! magazine in December

Hero's Inc.'s Monthly Hero's magazine revealed in its December issue on Friday that all the manga in the magazine will move to the online "ComiPre" website. The magazine also commemorated its ninth anniversary with the issue on Friday.

The December issue announced that Hero's Inc. will publish a new issue of the magazine, under the title Hero's!! on December 1. Hero's Inc. described the issue as one "for those who want to read a magazine." The company did not state if there would be any further issues of the Hero's!! magazine after the issue being published on December 1. The Hero's!! issue will include some of the same manga as what was being published in Monthly Hero's .

Monthly Hero's launched in November 2011, and has published such ongoing manga as Ultraman , Killing Bites , Atom The Beginning , Infini-T Force: Mirai no Byōsen , Kamen Rider Kuuga , and Himenospia . Completed manga that ran in the magazine include Majestic Prince , World Heroes , Sword Gai , Sword Gai : Evolve , Ninja Batman , Buddy Spirits , Hero Mask , and Soul Reviver , among many others.



Sources: Monthly Hero's (link 2), Comic Natalie