Eri Takanashi Ends Rainbow and Black Manga

This year's December issue of Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Rex magazine published the final chapter of Eri Takenashi 's Rainbow and Black ( Niji to Kuro ) manga on Tuesday.

Seven Seas has licensed the series, and it will publish the first large trim edition volume on November 10.

The company describes the story:

College student Shirahoshi Kuroe feels like she's living in black and white, and she longs for more excitement…until a small, rainbow, incredibly weird bird-thing brings color to her life. Now they live together. Is this creature just a pet, or is it more like a roommate? Penned by Eri Takenashi , a prolific Japanese artist best known for the manga (and anime) Kannagi , Kanpachi , and Take-Moon/ Carnival Phantasm , this unique manga series is sure to move right into your heart.

Takenashi launched the manga in Monthly Comic Rex in July 2018. The manga's second compiled book volume shipped in Japan on February 27.

Takenashi published Kannagi: Crazy Shrine Maidens from 2005 to 2017, though the manga was on hiatus from 2009 to 2011 while Takenashi recovered from an illness.

The manga inspired an anime adaptation in 2008. Bandai Entertainment released both the beginning of the Kannagi: Crazy Shrine Maidens manga and its anime adaptation in North America.