RetroCrush Adds Kimagure Orange Road, Cyborg 009, Kite: Liberator Anime

Digital Rights Media announced on Thursday that it has licensed eight new anime titles for its RetroCrush streaming service. The company also announced the release dates for the anime titles that will stream on its RetroCrush streaming service in November.

The titles will launch on consecutive Fridays in November:

Kite: Liberator will stream with an English dub only. The three Kimagure Orange Road anime will stream in Japanese with English subtitles. GoShogun: The Time Étranger , Dragon Half , Yamibo - Darkness, the Hat, and the Travelers of the Books , and Cyborg 009 The Cyborg Soldier will be available both with an English dub and subtitles.

RetroCrush is a free, ad-supported video-on-demand service available in the United States and Canada. The service has apps on iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV , and smart TVs, in addition to being available on browsers. The service launched in March with 12 titles, added eight anime titles in June, premiered 10 anime titles in July, added seven titles in August, and debuted six titles in September. A free ad-supported television (FAST) version of RetroCrush launched through the STIRR streaming service on July 23.

Digital Media Rights stated to ANN that its goal with the streaming service is to "serve as a community built for the consumption and discussion of the Golden Age of Japanese animation, (and some not so retro), from the perspectives of pop culture, fandom, art, internet memes & more."

The service plans to include a library of content that "hasn't had proper streaming releases outside of Japan."

RetroCrush 's streaming partners include Discotek Media , TMS , NHK , Studio Pierrot , AMG, and Happinet, among others.

