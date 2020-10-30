Sankaku Head's Made in Hikkomuse Manga Reaches Climax

Manga from Umaru-chan creator debuted in November 2018

This year's 48th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine revealed on Thursday that Sankaku Head 's Made in Hikkomuse (or Maid in Hikkomuse ) manga will reach its climax in the magazine's next issue on November 5.

The manga debuted in Weekly Young Jump in November 2018. The fifth compiled book volume shipped on October 16. The manga centers on themes of "introverts" and "maid cafes."

Sankaku Head launched the Himouto! Umaruchan G manga in Weekly Young Jump in November 2017, and ended it in April 2018. The series was a sequel to Sankaku Head 's earlier Himouto! Umaruchan manga.

Sankaku Head launched the original Himouto! Umaruchan manga in Weekly Young Jump in 2013 (after running an earlier two-chapter Himouto! Umaruchan ! version in Miracle Jump in 2012), and ended it in November 2017. Shueisha shipped the manga's 12th and final compiled book volume in December 2017. Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English.

The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series in July 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Sentai Filmworks licensed the series for home video.

Himouto! Umaruchan R , the second anime season based on the manga, premiered in Japan in October 2017. Sentai Filmworks licensed the sequel and streamed it on Amazon 's Anime Strike service in the United States.

The manga also inspired the Akita Imokko! Ebina-chan , Himouto! Umaruchan S , and Himouto! Umaruchan SS spinoff manga. Himouto! Umaruchan SS ended in February 2017, and Akita Imokko! Ebina-chan ended in September 2017.