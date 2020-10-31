Hip-hop Group Ketsumeishi to Guest-star in New Crayon Shin-chan Episode on November 7

Duo perform show's current opening theme song

The official website for the Crayon Shin-chan television anime revealed on Saturday that hip-hop group Ketsumeishi will appear in the show's next episode on November 7. The duo are performing the show's current opening theme song "Superstar," which debuted in the anime on October 3.

The group previously performed the theme song for the franchise's 2016 film Crayon Shin-chan Bakusui! Yumemi World Dai Totsugeki .

Crayon Shin-chan premiered in April 1992, and moved to Friday evening in October 2004. In October 2019, the Crayon Shin-chan and Doraemon anime series moved to Saturdays after 15 years of airing on Fridays. Both anime are part of a new Saturday programming block named "Anime Time," which airs every Saturday at 4:30 p.m.