Japan's Video Game Rankings, October 19-25

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Ring Fit Adventure top list

Japan's Game Ranking: October 19-25

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20 23,069 5,885,737
2 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 21,120 1,717,266
3 NSw Super Mario 3D All-Stars Nintendo September 18 10,383 355,428
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 8,802 3,228,948
5 NSw Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Nintendo October 16 7,691 81,609
6 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 7,088 3,773,724
7 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 5,863 1,537,361
8 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 4,736 3,860,637
9 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5 4,051 411,984
10 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 3,739 1,580,887
11 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 3,651 3,588,148
12 PS4 FIFA 21 Electronic Arts October 9 3,382 49,645
13 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 3,051 1,669,679
14 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 2,630 916,355
15 NSw Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition Microsoft Japan September 8 2,590 36,857
16 PS4 Ghost of Tsushima Sony Interactive Entertainment July 17 2,569 408,312
17 NSw FIFA 21 Legacy Edition Electronic Arts October 9 2,403 18,671
18 PS4 eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 Season Update Konami September 17 2,255 50,939
19 NSw Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training Nintendo December 27, 2018 1,969 311,871
20 NSw Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo June 28, 2019 1,836 978,391

Source: Famitsu

