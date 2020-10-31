News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, October 19-25
Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Ring Fit Adventure top list
Japan's Game Ranking: October 19-25
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20
|23,069
|5,885,737
|2
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|21,120
|1,717,266
|3
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D All-Stars
|Nintendo
|September 18
|10,383
|355,428
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|8,802
|3,228,948
|5
|NSw
|Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
|Nintendo
|October 16
|7,691
|81,609
|6
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|7,088
|3,773,724
|7
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|5,863
|1,537,361
|8
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|4,736
|3,860,637
|9
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5
|4,051
|411,984
|10
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|3,739
|1,580,887
|11
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|3,651
|3,588,148
|12
|PS4
|FIFA 21
|Electronic Arts
|October 9
|3,382
|49,645
|13
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|3,051
|1,669,679
|14
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|2,630
|916,355
|15
|NSw
|Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition
|Microsoft Japan
|September 8
|2,590
|36,857
|16
|PS4
|Ghost of Tsushima
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|July 17
|2,569
|408,312
|17
|NSw
|FIFA 21 Legacy Edition
|Electronic Arts
|October 9
|2,403
|18,671
|18
|PS4
|eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 Season Update
|Konami
|September 17
|2,255
|50,939
|19
|NSw
|Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training
|Nintendo
|December 27, 2018
|1,969
|311,871
|20
|NSw
|Super Mario Maker 2
|Nintendo
|June 28, 2019
|1,836
|978,391
Source: Famitsu