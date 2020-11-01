Naoki Serizawa Plans to Start New Manga Next Spring

Manga creator Naoki Serizawa revealed on Twitter on Sunday that things are moving along smoothly for him to launch a new manga next spring where he will be in charge of the original work and another manga creator will draw the work.

Serizawa is launching a spinoff manga for his Saru Lock Reboot manga in Shonengahosha 's Young King Bull magazine on November 4. The manga is titled Saitō - Heaven's Crow Fūun Risshi (Saitō - Aiming High in Heaven's Crow). Serizawa also started the My House Is a Love Hotel ( Watashi no Ie wa Love Hotel ) manga on Kodansha 's Manga Kingdom website on September 25.

Serizawa launched the Biohazard: heavenly island manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in January 2015, and he ended the series in February 2017. Serizawa also ended the Billion Dogs manga with author Muneyuki Kaneshiro in 2017. The fourth and final volume shipped in Japan in February 2017. DeNA 's Manga Box app published the manga in both Japanese and English.

Serizawa's earlier Biohazard: Marhawa Desire manga launched with a prologue chapter in the inaugural issue of CAPCOM 's CapBom! magazine in 2011, and the series ended in 2013. Viz Media published the five-volume manga in North America under the title Resident Evil: The Marhawa Desire .

Serizawa is also the monster designer for Yoshitaka Amano 's recent Gibiate anime project.

